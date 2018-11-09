Westwood Basketball Falls at Middle Tennessee Christian

The Westwood basketball teams traveled to Murfreesboro on Thursday night for a conference doubleheader with Middle Tennessee Christian. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the red hot shooting Cougars and Lady Cougars got a pair of wins over Westwood. The Lady Rockets fell 37 to 26 while the Rockets lost 48 to 11.
The Lady Rockets fell behind early as MTCS ran out to a 12 to 5 lead. Trailing by 7 entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Rockets could not rally back for the win. Allie Sullivan was the leading scorer for Westwood as she finished with 9 points to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Maddie Sullivan finished with 6 points and Leonor Moreno tallied 5.
The Rockets were held without a field goal in the first half in the loss. Westwood was held to only 2 goals from the field and was 7 of 14 from the free throw line. Cayden Trail finished as the high scorer with 5 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Brayden Dixon added 4 points.
Westwood returns home on Monday night when play host to Community. Lucky Knott will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, the pregame show will begin at 5:50 here on Thunder.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/