Westwood Basketball Drops Pair at Forrest

The Westwood basketball teams hit the road to Chapel Hill on Monday night for an important conference doubleheader with Forrest. The Lady Rockets lost a nip and tuck battle with Forrest 35 to 31. The Rockets saw their 4 game winning streak come to an end in a 35 to 31 loss.
The Lady Rockets never trailed by more than 3 points at the end of the first 3 quarters against Forrest. Despite foul trouble on their post players, Westwood was able to hit 14 of 21 free throws to keep the game tight until the final horn. Kasen Holt was 7 of 8 from the line as she led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 13 points. Elizabeth Brown added 9 points as Westwood saw their 2 game winning streak come to an end.
Turnovers in the 4th quarter saw Forrest erase a 4th quarter deficit and send Westwood to their first loss since October 17th. Trent Thompson led the Rockets in scoring with 15 points. Brady Nugent added 9 points and John Dobson chipped in 6 points.
Westwood is back at home on Thursday night when they welcome Middle Tennessee Christian to the Joel Vinson Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you live coverage as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our pregame coverage begins at 5:50 with Lucky Knott on the call.