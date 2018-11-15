Westwood Basketball Drops Doubleheader at Eagleville

The Westwood basketball teams made the long trek to Eagleville on Thursday night for a pair of games at the Eagle’s Nest. A strong second half by the Lady Eagles dropped the Lady Rockets 53 to 26. The Eagles pulled away late in the game to roll to a 50 to 22 win in the boys’ game.
In the girls’ game, Westwood trailed by 5 points at the half before an ice cold shooting performance in the 2nd half led to the Eagleville win. The Lady Rockets were held to 1 point in the 4th quarter in the loss. Anna Johnson was the leading scorer for Westwood as she poured in 16 points. Maddie Sullivan added 7.
In the boys’ game, Westwood was outscored 16 to 6 in the 3rd quarter as the conference leading Eagles rolled to the win. Westwood was led in scoring by Brayden Dixon who had 15 points. Jayden Carter chipped in 4 points for the Rockets.
Westwood will now be off until Monday, November 26th when they travel to Liberty. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.