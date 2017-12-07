Westwood Basketball Closes Out Regular Season with Sweep of Huntland

The Westwood basketball teams closed out the regular season at home on Thursday as they welcomed Huntland to the Joel Vinson Gym. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Westwood got a pair of double digit wins over Huntland. The Lady Rockets won 33 to 22 and the Rockets captured a 46 to 24 victory.
Leading by 1 entering the final frame, the Lady Rockets exploded for 17 points in the 4th quarter to grab the win. Eight different Lady Rockets scored in the win. Kennedy Young led Westwood in scoring with 7 points. Haidyn Campbell and Alex Nelson each added 5 points for Westwood as they finish out the regular season with a record of 9 and 4.
Holding the Hornets to single digits until the 3rd quarter, the Rockets raced to the convincing win. Westwood carried a double digit lead throughout most of the game. Trent Thompson led Westwood in scoring with 9 points. Luke Beachboard and John Dobson each had 8 points and Will Partin finished with 7 points for the Rockets. The Rockets finish the regular season with a record of 8 and 5.
Next up for the Westwood teams is the Duck River Valley Conference tournament at Community. Westwood will find out their pairings and game times at Friday’s conference meeting. Coach Angela Houck and Coach Will Pannell will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to fill us in on the tournament schedule and review the regular season. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard live each Saturday from 10 to 11 AM here on Thunder Radio. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln in Manchester.
