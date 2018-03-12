«

Westwood Baseball Topples Huntland

Brady Nugent of Westwood baseball[File Photo]

Trying to open the season with 4 straight wins, the Westwood Middle School baseball hosted Huntland on Monday night.  Timely hitting and good pitching have lifted the young Rockets to 3 straight victories to open the 2018 season.  Against Huntland, the script stayed the same as Westwood battled to a 5 to 2 win.

The Rockets scored 3 runs in the first inning as the first 4 batters pounded out hits.  Westwood added 2 more runs in the 2nd when Trent Thompson drove in a pair of runs with a 2 out single.   Thompson also got the start on the mound for the Rockets as he picked up the win.

Thompson finished the game with a single and a double.  Brady Nugent and Luke Beachboard each had a pair of hits and scored twice.  The win gives the Rockets a 3 and 0 record in the conference.

The Rockets will be back in action on Tuesday for a rematch with the Hornets.  That game will take place in Huntland as the 2nd game in the season series.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.