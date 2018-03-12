Westwood Baseball Topples Huntland

The Rockets scored 3 runs in the first inning as the first 4 batters pounded out hits. Westwood added 2 more runs in the 2nd when Trent Thompson drove in a pair of runs with a 2 out single. Thompson also got the start on the mound for the Rockets as he picked up the win.
Thompson finished the game with a single and a double. Brady Nugent and Luke Beachboard each had a pair of hits and scored twice. The win gives the Rockets a 3 and 0 record in the conference.
The Rockets will be back in action on Tuesday for a rematch with the Hornets. That game will take place in Huntland as the 2nd game in the season series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.