«

»

Westwood Baseball Suffers 1st Loss of Season at Moore County

Brady Nugent of Westwood baseball[File Photo]

After scoring 21 runs against Moore County on Tuesday night, the Westwood baseball team headed to Lynchburg for the second game in the season series.  On Wednesday night, runs were a little harder to come by.  Westwood was held to a pair of runs in the 6th inning as they suffered their first loss of the year 6 to 2.

After surrendering a pair of runs to Moore County in the 1st inning, the Rockets were able to get 3 hits in the 2nd inning but were unable to produce a run.  The Blue Raiders scored 4 more runs in the 5th inning to put the game out of reach.

Westwood was led in hitting by Blake Hale who had a pair of hits and a walk.  Brady Nugent had a pair of walks and a hit while Luke Beachboard had a single and was hit by a pitch.

Westwood is set to return home on Friday when they play host to Liberty.  First pitch will be at 5 PM at Fred Deadman Park.