Westwood Baseball Suffers 1st Loss of Season at Moore County

After surrendering a pair of runs to Moore County in the 1st inning, the Rockets were able to get 3 hits in the 2nd inning but were unable to produce a run. The Blue Raiders scored 4 more runs in the 5th inning to put the game out of reach.
Westwood was led in hitting by Blake Hale who had a pair of hits and a walk. Brady Nugent had a pair of walks and a hit while Luke Beachboard had a single and was hit by a pitch.
Westwood is set to return home on Friday when they play host to Liberty. First pitch will be at 5 PM at Fred Deadman Park.