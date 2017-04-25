Westwood Baseball Stays Alive in DRVC Tournament with Win

The Westwood baseball team kept their season alive on Tuesday night with a 10 to 4 win over Huntland in the elimination bracket of the Duck River Valley Conference tournament. In a game that saw the 2 teams stay even through 4 innings, the Rockets scored 3 runs in the 5th inning and 3 runs in the 6th to grab the win.
Entering the top of the 5th inning tied at 4, Westwood got a walk and a hit batsman to lead off the inning before a pair of hits by Wyatt Nugent and Trent Thompson plated 3 runs. In the 6th inning, the Rockets got another 3 hits and a walk to give them all the runs they needed for the win. Skylar Bratcher had a pair of hits, a walk and 3 runs scored to lead the Westwood attack. Wyatt Nugent had 2 hits and Brady Nugent had a hit, 2 walks with 3 runs scored.
Thompson and Bratcher combined to pitch Westwood to the win. The Rockets will be back in action on Thursday night at 7:30 PM at Liberty, weather permitting. Their opponent will be decided on Wednesday.