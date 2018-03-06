Westwood Baseball Spanks Cornersville

The Westwood baseball team welcomed Cornersville to Looney Riddle Field on Monday for their first conference game of the year. Scoring in 5 of the 6 innings, Westwood ran their record to 2 and 0 on the season. The Rockets got their 2nd straight mercy rule win as they dropped the Bulldogs 11 to 0.
Westwood notched a pair of runs in each of the first 3 innings to build a 6 to 0 lead. Leading 8 to 0 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, Trenton Thompson hit a 2 RBI single to end the game via the mercy rule.
Thompson started the game on the mound for Westwood to earn the win. Brady Nugent had a pair of hits and a pair of walks while scoring 2 runs. Chris Brown walked 3 times and was hit by a pitch as he also scored 2 runs.
The Rockets return to the diamond on Thursday when the play host to Community. Game time is set for 5 PM at Fred Deadman Park.