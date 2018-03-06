«

Westwood Baseball Spanks Cornersville

The Westwood baseball team welcomed Cornersville to Looney Riddle Field on Monday for their first conference game of the year.  Scoring in 5 of the 6 innings, Westwood ran their record to 2 and 0 on the season.  The Rockets got their 2nd straight mercy rule win as they dropped the Bulldogs 11 to 0.

Westwood notched a pair of runs in each of the first 3 innings to build a 6 to 0 lead.  Leading 8 to 0 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, Trenton Thompson hit a 2 RBI single to end the game via the mercy rule.

Thompson started the game on the mound for Westwood to earn the win.  Brady Nugent had a pair of hits and a pair of walks while scoring 2 runs.  Chris Brown walked 3 times and was hit by a pitch as he also scored 2 runs.

The Rockets return to the diamond on Thursday when the play host to Community.  Game time is set for 5 PM at Fred Deadman Park.