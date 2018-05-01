Westwood Baseball Season Comes to a Close

The Westwood baseball season came to an end on Monday in the Duck River Valley Conference baseball tournament at Liberty. A short-handed Rocket squad put up a valiant fight but could not claim the upset falling to Liberty 7 to 2.
Batting first as the lower seed, Liberty got on the board in the top of the first inning with a pair of runs and held the 2 to 0 lead through 4 innings. In the 5th, the Patriots tacked on 3 more runs to build a 5 to 0 cushion. Two more runs in the 6th put Westwood in a 7 to 0 hole with 6 outs remaining. As has been the case all season, Westwood battled back scoring a pair of runs in the 6th inning but could get no closer.
Blake Hale and Trenton Thompson led the Rockets offensively as each got on board twice and each scored a run. Brady Nugent and Jonathan Nelson each reached base safely two times as well.
