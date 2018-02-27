Westwood Baseball Opens Season With Win

Westwood got runners on base in every inning as they used 12 walks and 9 hits to build an 11 to 2 lead heading into the bottom of the 5th inning. Trent Thompson drove in Blake Hale on a double to right center field in the bottom of 5th to end the game via the mercy rule. Thompson got the start on the mound for Westwood and captured the victory. Brady Nugent had a single, 3 walks and scored 3 times for the Rockets.
The Rockets are back at home on Monday at Fred Deadman Park. Westwood will play host to Cornersville. First pitch is set for 6 PM.