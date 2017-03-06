Westwood Baseball Opens Season with Win on Monday

The Westwood Rockets baseball team opened the 2017 season with a 5 to 0 win over Community on Monday night at Powers Field. Skylar Bratcher, Wyatt Nugent and Trenton Thompson combined to toss the 7 inning shutout and the Rocket bats kept the pressure on the Community defense all night.
Westwood scored 4 of their 5 runs in their final 3 at-bats as they were held to 1 hit on the night. The Rockets took advantage of 8 Community errors to score 5 unearned runs. Blake Hale had the lone hit for Westwood on the game as Brady Nugent and Brett Jones had RBI for the Rockets.
Skylar Bratcher pitched out of bases loaded jam in the 3rd inning to preserve a 1 to 0 lead and Wyatt Nugent had two pickoffs from the bump to erase Viking runners.
The Rockets are back on the road on Thursday when they travel to Unionville to take on Community. That game is set to get underway at 5:00 PM.