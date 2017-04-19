Westwood Baseball Opens DRVC Tournament with Win

The Westwood baseball team opened play in the Duck River Valley Conference tournament on Wednesday as they welcomed Moore County to Looney Riddle Field. The postseason is about limiting your mistakes, getting the clutch hit and moving on. Westwood checked all 3 of those off their list on Wednesday with a 6 to 2 win.
After getting the lead-off runners on base in the first 2 innings and not scoring, Westwood got on the scoreboard first on the 3rd inning with a 4 run outburst highlighted by back to back RBI doubles from Skylar Bratcher and Wyatt Nugent. The Rockets added single runs in the 4th and 5th innings for insurance. Moore County threatened in the 2nd and 3rd innings only to have runners thrown out at the plate. Nugent, playing right field, had assists on both of the put outs. Trenton Thompson got the start and the win for Westwood as he pitched 5 strong innings striking out 5 and allowing 1 earned run. Nugent finished the game with a pair of doubles in 3 plate appearances.
The Rockets will advance to Thursday’s 2nd round when they take on Liberty. That game will be held at Liberty and begin at 5 PM.