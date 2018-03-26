Westwood Baseball Loses Slugfest to Cascade

The Westwood baseball team hosted conference rival Cascade on Monday. All season long, the Rockets have forced the opposition to go deep in their pitching staff to fashion a 7 and 1 record. On Monday, Cascade turned the tables as they exhausted the Westwood pitching staff and took a 19 to 13 win over the Rockets.
After Cascade jumped out to a 2 to 0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, the Rockets batted around in the 2nd to take a 6 to 0 lead. Westwood added 2 more in the 3rd to forge ahead 8 to 2. Cascade scored 5 runs in the 4th inning and 7 more in the 5th to take the upper hand. Westwood was able to cut the lead to 15 to 12 headed to the 7th but the Champions from Wartrace added 4 more runs in the 7th to take the fuel out of the Rocket comeback.
Westwood will travel to Cascade on Thursday for the 2nd game in the season series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.