«

»

Westwood Baseball Improves to 3 and 0 with 8 Inning Win over Community

Luke Beachboard of Westwood baseball[File Photo]

The Westwood Middle School baseball team welcomed Community to Looney Riddle Field on Thursday night.  Battling the cold temperatures, the Rockets needed to get hot in the 7th inning to force the game into extra innings.  Westwood battled to a 4 to 3 win in 8 innings.

After scoring twice in the 3rd inning to take a 2 to 0 lead over the visitors from Unionville, Westwood saw Community bounce back for 3 runs in the 4th.  The score remained 3 to 2 headed to the bottom of the 7th inning.  Brady Nugent was able to start a 1 out rally as he got a hit and came around to score the tying run.  In the 8th inning, Preston Shaw got a 2 out single and moved to 2nd base on a walk.  When Shaw tried to move up to 3rd on a passed ball, the catcher’s throw went into left field allowing Shaw to score the winning run.

Luke Beachboard led the Rockets in hitting with 3 hits.  Nugent had 2 hits and 2 runs scored.  Kristian Martinez came on in relief in the 8th inning to get the win on the mound for Westwood.  The Rockets are now 3 and 0 on the season and 2 and 0 in conference play.

Westwood will back at home on Monday when they entertain Huntland at Fred Deadman Park.  First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.