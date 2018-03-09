Westwood Baseball Improves to 3 and 0 with 8 Inning Win over Community

After scoring twice in the 3rd inning to take a 2 to 0 lead over the visitors from Unionville, Westwood saw Community bounce back for 3 runs in the 4th. The score remained 3 to 2 headed to the bottom of the 7th inning. Brady Nugent was able to start a 1 out rally as he got a hit and came around to score the tying run. In the 8th inning, Preston Shaw got a 2 out single and moved to 2nd base on a walk. When Shaw tried to move up to 3rd on a passed ball, the catcher’s throw went into left field allowing Shaw to score the winning run.
Luke Beachboard led the Rockets in hitting with 3 hits. Nugent had 2 hits and 2 runs scored. Kristian Martinez came on in relief in the 8th inning to get the win on the mound for Westwood. The Rockets are now 3 and 0 on the season and 2 and 0 in conference play.
Westwood will back at home on Monday when they entertain Huntland at Fred Deadman Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.