Westwood Baseball Gets 5th Straight Win to Open Season

The red hot Westwood baseball team traveled to Huntland on Tuesday for a conference rematch. Coming off a 5 to 2 win on Monday night in Manchester, the Rockets were looking to stay perfect in conference play. Playing their first road game of the year, Westwood ran their record to 5 and 0 on the year with a 17 to 4 win over the Hornets.
The Rockets jumped out to an 11 to 0 lead heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning. Four hits and a walk helped Westwood get 4 runs in the first inning. After notching a single run in the 2nd, the Rockets exploded for 6 runs in the 3rd to put the game out of reach. The win is the 3rd mercy rule win of the year for Westwood.
Brady Nugent swung the big stick for the Rockets from the lead-off spot. Nugent had 4 hits, a walk and scored 4 runs. Trent Thompson was 3 for 3 with a walk and 3 runs scored. Luke Beachboard finished the game with 2 hits, 2 walks and 3 runs scored. Conner Smith started on the mound for Westwood and got the win.
Westwood will return home to Looney Riddle Field on Tuesday when they welcome conference foe Moore County. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM at Fred Deadman Park.