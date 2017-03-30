Westwood Baseball Falls to MTCS on Thursday

The Westwood Rocket baseball team took on Middle Tennessee Christian at Looney Riddle Field on Thursday. The dominating Cougar pitching staff struck out 11 Rocket batters on their way to handing Westwood a 17 to 4 defeat. MTCS banged out 19 hits and drew 8 walks to drop Westwood’s record to 4 and 4 on the season.
After seeing MTCS score 5 runs in the 1st inning, Brady Nugent led off the bottom of the first with a double, his first of 3 hits on the day and came around to score for Westwood after a Luke Beachboard single. In spite of the early run, the Rockets could not match the firepower of their visitors from Murfreesboro. Beachboard finished the game with 2 hits while Wyatt Nugent had a double and a single. Brady Nugent scored 3 of Westwood’s 4 runs.
The Rockets are back on the road on Monday when they Travel to Fayetteville to take on Fayetteville City. That game will get underway at 5:45 PM.