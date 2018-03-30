Westwood Baseball Falls to MTCS on Friday

The Westwood baseball team welcomed Middle Tennessee Christian to Looney Riddle Field on Friday night. Despite a furious 7th inning rally, the Rockets dropped the conference contest to the Cougars. Westwood fell by a final score of 12 to 8.
Westwood matched MTCS score for score through 4 innings. The visiting Cougars added 3 runs in each of the last 3 innings to build a 12 to 5 lead going into the bottom of the 7th. The Rockets were able to push 3 runs across in the 7th on RBIs from Trent Thompson and Connor Smith before MTCS shut down the rally. Thompson, Brady Nugent and Luke Beachboard all finished with 2 hits.
Westwood returns to the diamond on Monday when Fayetteville comes to Manchester. First pitch is set for 6 PM at Fred Deadman Park.