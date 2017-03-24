«

Westwood Baseball Falls to Liberty on Friday Night

Brady Nugent of Westwood baseball

The Liberty baseball team batted around in the 3rd and 4th innings plating 8 runs in the process to drop Westwood 8 to 3 on Friday night in Shelbyville.  Westwood was held to 3 hits on the night but got the benefit of 8 walks and reached base on 3 errors.

Brady Nugent scored 2 runs for Westwood as he reached base on a walk, an error and was hit by a pitch.  Skylar Bratcher, Brett Johns and Jack Beachboard had the hits for the Rockets.

The Rockets will travel to Wartrace on Monday for a conference game with Cascade.  First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.