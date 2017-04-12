«

»

Westwood Baseball Falls to Huntland

Brady Nugent of Westwood baseball

The Westwood baseball team traveled to Huntland on Wednesday night attempting to get a season split with the Hornets.  Huntland exploded for 5 runs in the first inning and built a 7 to nothing lead over Westwood before the Rockets could cross the plate.  The Hornets used that advantage to capture the 12 to 7 win.

Westwood banged out 12 hits on the night led by Brady Nugent and Brett Johns who each finished with 3 hits.  Johns finished with a single and a double while Brady Nugent scored twice.  Wyatt Nugent had 2 hits including a triple.

Westwood will play their last game of the regular season on Thursday night when they travel to Cascade for a 5 PM game.