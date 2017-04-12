Westwood Baseball Falls to Huntland

The Westwood baseball team traveled to Huntland on Wednesday night attempting to get a season split with the Hornets. Huntland exploded for 5 runs in the first inning and built a 7 to nothing lead over Westwood before the Rockets could cross the plate. The Hornets used that advantage to capture the 12 to 7 win.
Westwood banged out 12 hits on the night led by Brady Nugent and Brett Johns who each finished with 3 hits. Johns finished with a single and a double while Brady Nugent scored twice. Wyatt Nugent had 2 hits including a triple.
Westwood will play their last game of the regular season on Thursday night when they travel to Cascade for a 5 PM game.