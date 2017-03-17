Westwood Baseball Falls to Huntland on Friday Night

After fighting the weather through 2 reschedules, the Westwood Rockets baseball team finally met Huntland on the diamond on Friday afternoon. The Hornets’ pitching staff stymied the Rockets bats as they came away with a 2 to 0 defeat of Westwood.
Trenton Thompson and Tristian Vaughn had the only 2 scored hits on the night for Westwood. Luke Beachboard and Nick Bogle also reached base for Westwood. Skylar Bratcher limited Huntland to 5 hits as he took the loss on the mound. The loss drops Westwood’s record to 1 and 2 on the season.
Westwood is back in action on Monday when they play host to Moore County. First pitch is set for 5 PM.