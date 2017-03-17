«

Westwood Baseball Falls to Huntland on Friday Night

After fighting the weather through 2 reschedules, the Westwood Rockets baseball team finally met Huntland on the diamond on Friday afternoon.  The Hornets’ pitching staff stymied the Rockets bats as they came away with a 2 to 0 defeat of Westwood.

Trenton Thompson and Tristian Vaughn had the only 2 scored hits on the night for Westwood.  Luke Beachboard and Nick Bogle also reached base for Westwood.  Skylar Bratcher limited Huntland to 5 hits as he took the loss on the mound.  The loss drops Westwood’s record to 1 and 2 on the season.

Westwood is back in action on Monday when they play host to Moore County.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.