Westwood Baseball Falls to Huntland

The Westwood baseball team welcomed Huntland to Fred Deadman Park on Monday night. It was the first of 2 straight conference battles between the 2 squads. In a matchup you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the Gilley Crane Home Town Sports Series, Huntland was able to grab an early lead to drop the Rockets. Westwood fell by a final score of 9 to 1.
Huntland was able to score in 6 of the 7 innings in the conference win. Westwood pushed a run across in the 4th inning when Jayden Carter laced a triple to lead off the inning and scored on a balk by the Huntland pitcher. Westwood was held to 3 hits in the game as Carter finished with a single and a triple.
Westwood will travel to Huntland on Tuesday for the 2nd game in the series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/