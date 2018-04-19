Westwood Baseball Falls to Fayetteville

The Westwood Middle School baseball team hit the road to Fayetteville to close out the regular season. After falling to the Tigers 4 to 3 on April 2nd, Westwood was looking to earn a season split with the Tigers.
The Tigers roared out to a 13 to 0 lead after 4 full innings. The Rockets rallied for 4 runs in the 5th to keep the game alive and out of the mercy rule, nut Fayetteville added the clinching run in the bottom of the 5th to end the contest.
Christian Brown got on base 3 times for Westwood while Trent Thompson got on twice and scored once. Westwood will now await the conclusion of the other conference games to finalize matchups for next week’s conference tournament.