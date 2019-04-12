Westwood Baseball Falls to Fayetteville

The Westwood Middle School baseball team traveled to Fayetteville on Thursday night. The Rockets managed to grab an early lead but it was not enough. The Tigers rallied to drop Westwood by a final score of 14 to 1.
Trevor Jesse led off the game for the Rockets with a walk and came around to score on Brayden Trail’s bases loaded walk. Fayetteville rallied for 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st and added 4 more in the 2nd to race to the win. Trail ended the game with 3 walks in 3 plate appearances for Westwood. Jayden Carter had a pair of singles.
The Rockets return home on Monday for a conference game with Middle Tennessee Christian. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Looney Riddle Field at Fred Deadman Park.