Westwood Baseball Falls to Cornersville on Monday Night

The Westwood Middle School baseball team traveled to Cornersville on Monday night to take on the Bulldogs in a conference game. The Rockets surrendered 4 unearned runs and were held to 3 hits in a 5 to 2 defeat. The loss levels the Rockets record at 2 and 2 on the year.
Westwood got on the board in the 1st inning as Jayden Carter got a walk and came around to score on a Raiden Sain single. Cornersville took the lead in the 2nd inning as they pushed across 3 runs. The Bulldogs added single runs in the 4th and 6th innings. Westwood’s Carter scored 2 runs as he finished with 4 RBI. Dylen Trail and Trevor Jesse had the other Westwood hits.
The Rockets return to the diamond on Friday night as they play host to Forrest at Fred Deadman Park. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Jonathan Oliver will have the play by play as first pitch is set for 6:30 PM. Thunder Radio’s pregame show will kick off our live coverage at 6:20.