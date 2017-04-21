Westwood Baseball Falls on Thursday Night

A quick start by the Liberty baseball team on Thursday, saw Westwood fall in the round of 8 in the Duck River Valley Conference tournament. Westwood had trouble stringing together hits against the top seeded Patriots in their quarterfinal matchup as they fell by a score of 11 to 1.
After surrendering 4 runs in the first inning, Westwood battled back in the second to score their lone run and make a game of it. After being shut down in the 2nd inning, Liberty rallied for a run in the 3rd before adding 3 more runs in each of the next 2 innings to end the game in the 5th.
Wyatt Nugent had a pair of hits for Westwood on the game. Blake Hale scored the Rockets lone run in the loss while Luke Beachboard was credited with the RBI. Westwood will now fall into the loser’s bracket for a game on Saturday. That time and opponent is TBD.