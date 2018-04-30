Westwood Baseball Falls in Opening Round of DRVC Tournament

Westwood jumped out to an early lead as they scored twice in the first inning. Hits by Brady Nugent and Blake Hale got them on base as they came around to score to make it 2 to 0. The Rockets added a run in the 7th to on an RBI hit from Hale. MTCS scored once in the 1st inning and took a brief lead in the 5th inning after a pair of walks helped plate 2 more runs. The Cougars dropped Westwood with the heartbreaking walk off in the 7th.
With the loss, Westwood falls into the loser’s bracket where they will resume play on Monday. At press time, Westwood’s time and opponent were not available at press time. The Rocket’s game will be played at Liberty Middle School in Shelbyville.