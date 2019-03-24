«

Westwood Baseball Falls in Friday Home Game

Timothy Henderson of Westwood baseball

The Westwood baseball team welcomed Forrest to Fred Deadman Park on Friday for a conference match-up.  In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Rockets fell to Forrest by a final score of 16 to 4.

Westwood jumped out to a 2 to 0 lead in the 1st inning before Forrest exploded for 6 runs in the 3rd inning to grab a lead they would not surrender.  Westwood plated 2 runs in the 4th inning but could not stop the Forrest offense.  Westwood was led in hitting by Jayden Carter and Timothy Henderson who each had a pair of singles.  Henderson scored twice and had an RBI.

Westwood returns to action on Monday when they travel to Wartrace to take on Cascade.  First pitch is set for 5 PM in the conference game.

Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/