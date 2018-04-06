Westwood Baseball Falls at Forrest

The Westwood baseball team traveled to Chapel Hill on Thursday night for a conference match with Forrest. Facing off against the traditionally strong Forrest squad, Westwood hoped to break their 3 game losing streak. Despite an early 4 to 1 lead, Westwood fell to the Chapel Hill Rockets 14 to 4.
A pair of runs in the 1st inning staked Westwood to an early 2 to nothing lead. Brady Nugent and Luke Beachboard earned walks and came around to score Westwood’s 1st inning runs. In the 2nd inning, leadoff walks to Trey Brewer and Jonathan Nelson turned into the Rockets 3rd and 4th runs; helped in part by a RBI bunt from Nugent. After that, Forrest scored in every inning, including 6 runs in the 6th inning to blow open the otherwise close game. Nugent, Brewer and Nelson all finished with a pair of walks.
The Rockets travel to Fayetteville on Saturday for an afternoon conference matchup with Fayetteville City. First pitch will be at 1 PM.