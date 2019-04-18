Westwood Baseball Falls at Fayetteville

The Westwood Middle School baseball team hosted Fayetteville on Wednesday night in their final regular season game of the season. The Rocket bats were ice cold on the night as they managed only 2 hits. Westwood fell by a final score of 13 to 0.
Trevor Jesse led off the game for Westwood with a single and Blake Hillis led off the 2nd inning with a single before Westwood was retired in order in each frame. The Rockets managed only a walk in the 6th inning as they never got a base runner past 2nd base.
The Rockets will now be off until next week’s conference tournament. Westwood will open up tournament play on the road on Monday. The location and first round opponent will be determined on Friday.