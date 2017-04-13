Westwood Baseball Falls at Cascade

The Westwood baseball played the final regular season game of the season when they traveled to Wartrace to take on Cascade. The Rockets battled back and forth with the Champions before falling by a final score of 7 to 6.
After taking a 2 to 0 lead in the first inning, Westwood saw Cascade tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Each team scored once in the 2nd before Cascade pushed 3 runs across in the 4th inning. Westwood was able to tie the game in the 5th inning, but Cascade got the game winner in the 6th.
Wyatt Nugent led Westwood in hitting with a single and a double and scored 2 runs. Blake Hale had a pair of singles for the Rockets. Westwood will return to action next week when they begin play in the Duck River Valley Conference tournament. Dates, opponents and times will be announced next week.