Westwood Baseball Edged by Fayetteville

Trying to break their first 2 game losing streak of the year, the Westwood baseball hosted Fayetteville on Monday at Looney Riddle Field. Hosting their final home game of the year and celebrating 8th Grade Night, the Rockets fell in a heartbreaking 4 to 3 contest.
Tied at 3 going to the 6th inning, the visiting Tigers pushed across the go-ahead run. Westwood had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 6th but Trenton Thompson was thrown out at the plate for the final out. Brady Nugent led the Rockets in hitting with 3 hits and 2 runs scored. Connor Smith added a pair of hits and Timothy Henderson added a walk and scored the other Westwood run.
Westwood will travel to Chapel Hill on Thursday for a conference match-up with Forrest. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.