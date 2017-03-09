«

Westwood Baseball Drops Road Contest to Community

Brady Nugent of Westwood baseball

The Westwood Middle School baseball team traveled to Unionville on Thursday night for their first road game of the season as the Rockets took on Community.  A shaky 2nd inning saw Community plate 7 runs after 4 Westwood errors.  A late Rocket rally came up short in an 11 to 5 loss.

After trailing 7 to 0, Westwood rallied to score a pair of runs in the 3rd inning.  The Rockets plated 3 runs in the 7th inning before Community squashed Westwood rally.  Brady Nugent had a pair of hits and scored twice for Westwood.  Trenton Thompson had a pair of doubles and Blake Hale had a double and a single.

The Rockets will be back at home on Monday when they play host to Huntland.  That game is set to begin at 5:00 PM.