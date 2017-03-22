Westwood Baseball Drops Moore County

The Westwood baseball team welcomed Moore County to Powers Field on Wednesday night for the conclusion of their 2 game series. After falling behind 3 to 1, the Rocket rallied for 7 runs in their last 3 at bats to capture their 4th win on the year.
The Rockets banged out 10 hits on the game led by Skylar Bratcher, Trenton Thompson, Tristan Vaughn and Wyatt Nugent who all had 2 hits apiece. Brady Nugent walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Blake Perry was credited with 2 RBI.
Westwood will travel to Bedford County on Friday for a conference game with Liberty. First pitch is set for 5 PM.