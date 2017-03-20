Westwood Baseball Drops Moore County on Monday Night

The Westwood baseball team traveled to Lynchburg on Monday night for a conference matchup with Moore County. The game, originally scheduled for a home game, had to be moved due to damage to the Rockets home field at Fred Deadman Park. After surrendering 2 runs in the first inning, Wyatt Nugent shut down Moore County and Westwood battled back to win 4 to 2.
The Rockets got on the board first in the opening inning as Nick Bogle got aboard and scored to give Westwood a 1 to 0 lead. After falling behind 2 to 1 after the first inning, Westwood got single runs in the 3rd, 4th and 7th innings to even their season record at 2 and 2. Nugent and Trent Thompson each had a pair of hits in the win for Westwood.
The Rockets will play host to Moore County on Wednesday at Coffee County Middle School. First pitch is set for 5 PM.