Westwood Baseball Drops Cascade in “Home” Opener

Finally having a chance to host their first game on their home field, the Westwood Rocket baseball team welcomed Cascade to Looney Riddle Field at Fred Deadman Park on Wednesday night. After field vandalism forced Westwood to move games to CHS and CCMS, Westwood was able to host a game at their normal home field. The Rockets plated 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and made those runs stand up in a 7 to 2 conference win.
The Rockets used 3 walks, 2 hits, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly in a first inning that saw 11 Westwood players come to bat and 5 runs score. The Rockets tacked on their final 2 runs in the 6th to improve their record to 5 and 3 on the season.
Wyatt Nugent led the Rockets in hitting as he had 3 singles and 1 run scored. Luke Beachboard added a pair of singles, an RBI and a run scored. Skylar Bratcher got the win for Westwood as he pitched 4 scoreless innings striking out 5. Bratcher also had a 2 RBI double with a walk, a run scored and reached base in the first inning went he got hit by a pitch.
The Rockets are back at home on Thursday, weather permitting, as they play host to Middle Tennessee Christian. That game will get underway at 5 PM.