Westwood Baseball Demolishes Moore County

Blake Hale of Westwood baseball[File Photo]

Braving the elements, the Westwood baseball team put their perfect season on the line as they welcomed Moore County to Looney Riddle Field on Tuesday night. Westwood plated 12 runs in the 1st inning as they demolished the visiting Blue Raiders by a final score of 21 to 3 in 4 innings.

Sending 17 batters to the plate, the Rockets took a 12 to 0 lead after one inning as they used walks, Moore County errors and 7 hits to take control of the game. Westwood added 5 runs in the 2nd and 4 more in the 3rd inning as they improved to 6 and 0 on the season and 5 and 0 in conference play.

Blake Hale, Brady Nugent, Luke Beachboard and Trenton Thompson all scored 4 runs in the game. Hale and Nugent each had a triple for Westwood. Beachboard finished with a double and a single.

Westwood is set to travel to Lynchburg on Wednesday for Game #2 in the conference series. First pitch will be at 5 PM.