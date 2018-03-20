Westwood Baseball Demolishes Moore County

Sending 17 batters to the plate, the Rockets took a 12 to 0 lead after one inning as they used walks, Moore County errors and 7 hits to take control of the game. Westwood added 5 runs in the 2nd and 4 more in the 3rd inning as they improved to 6 and 0 on the season and 5 and 0 in conference play.
Blake Hale, Brady Nugent, Luke Beachboard and Trenton Thompson all scored 4 runs in the game. Hale and Nugent each had a triple for Westwood. Beachboard finished with a double and a single.
Westwood is set to travel to Lynchburg on Wednesday for Game #2 in the conference series. First pitch will be at 5 PM.