Westwood Baseball Captures a Doubleheader Split on Tuesday Night

The Westwood Middle School baseball team welcomed Moore County to Fred Deadman Park on Tuesday for a conference doubleheader. Playing their regularly scheduled game plus making up a rain out from Monday, the Rockets and the Moore County Raiders battled to a doubleheader split. Westwood won the first game 4 to 2 before falling in the nightcap 5 to 3.
In the first game, the Rockets rallied from a 2 to 1 deficit in the 4th inning when they scored 3 times. Raiden Sain came on in relief to get the win on the mound while adding a double at the plate and scoring the tying run. Dylen Trail led the Rocket hitters as he had a pair of singles and scored the Rockets final run.
In the nightcap, Westwood got off to a strong start as they led 3 to 2 after 2 innings of play. Moore County rallied to tie the game in the 3rd inning and scored twice in the 5th to grab a split of the series. Jayden Carter, Raiden Sain and Timothy Henderson all singled in the first inning to produce Westwood’s first 2 runs.
Westwood is back at home on Thursday when they host Middle Tennessee Christian. First pitch is set for 5:00 PM at Looney Riddle Field in Fred Deadman Park.