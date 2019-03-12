«

Westwood Baseball Captures a Doubleheader Split on Tuesday Night

Raiden Sain of Westwood baseball

The Westwood Middle School baseball team welcomed Moore County to Fred Deadman Park on Tuesday for a conference doubleheader.   Playing their regularly scheduled game plus making up a rain out from Monday, the Rockets and the Moore County Raiders battled to a doubleheader split.  Westwood won the first game 4 to 2 before falling in the nightcap 5 to 3.

In the first game, the Rockets rallied from a 2 to 1 deficit in the 4th inning when they scored 3 times.  Raiden Sain came on in relief to get the win on the mound while adding a double at the plate and scoring the tying run.  Dylen Trail led the Rocket hitters as he had a pair of singles and scored the Rockets final run.

In the nightcap, Westwood got off to a strong start as they led 3 to 2 after 2 innings of play.  Moore County rallied to tie the game in the 3rd inning and scored twice in the 5th to grab a split of the series.  Jayden Carter, Raiden Sain and Timothy Henderson all singled in the first inning to produce Westwood’s first 2 runs.

Westwood is back at home on Thursday when they host Middle Tennessee Christian.  First pitch is set for 5:00 PM at Looney Riddle Field in Fred Deadman Park.