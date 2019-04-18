Westwood and Coffee Middle Split Rivalry Tennis Match

The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School tennis teams squared off in a good old-fashioned backyard rivalry match on Thursday at the Raider Academy. As is fitting in a rivalry matchup, the 2 teams split the decision as the Lady Rockets won in girls’ play by a score of 4 to 3 while the Red Raiders won in boys’ action by a score of 5 to 2.
In girls’ singles action, Westwood got singles wins from Rylea McNamara(6-1) and Anna Johnson(6-2). The Lady Raiders got singles wins from Morgan Tinsley(6-1), Lauren Hogan(6-0) and Kyra Sherrill. In girls’ doubles action Westwood got both wins as the team of Rylea McNamara and Anna Johnson grabbed a 6 to 2 win while the team of Ocean Filippo and Sarah Khan won 6 to 0.
In boys’ action, Coffee County got singles win from Liam Brown(6-3), Xander Blomquist(7-6), Matthen Blomquist(6-0) and Nolan Sussen(6-4). Westwood got a win from Jonathan Nelson(6-3). In doubles’ play the Coffee County team of Brown and Sussen won 6 to 3 while the Westwood team of Nelson and Jeffery Hale won 6 to 4.
Westwood will be back on the court on Monday when they travel to McMinnville for a 4 PM match with Warren County. Coffee Middle returns to the court on Thursday when they visit Fred Deadman Park for a rematch with Westwood. That match will also get underway at 4 PM.