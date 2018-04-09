Westwood and CCMS Golfers Fall at Willowbrook on Monday

The Coffee County and Westwood middle school golf teams played host to Harris and Liberty on Monday. Hosting the 9 holes, flag scoring match at Willowbrook, both the Rockets and Raiders dropped their matches. The Rockets fell 10 ½ to 1 ½ to Liberty while the Raiders dropped a 7 to 5 decision to Harris.
The Red Raiders won 2 of the 4 head to head matchups as Logan Hale and Austin Dockrey captured 2.5 flags to the Eagles team which got a half flag. Kolby McCormick and Xavier Bartley won their match 2 flags to 1. The team of Zack Tidwell and Cole Fowler captured the other half flag for Coffee Middle.
For Westwood Middle, Katie Lawrence earned a flag in a singles match while the team of Macie Lawrence and Chloe Martin nabbed the half flag for the Rockets.
Westwood will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Webb at Riverbend Country Club in Shelbyville. On Thursday, the Raiders and Rockets will tee off against one another as they will play a 9 hole match at Old Stone Fort. Start time for both days is 4 PM.