Weekend Prep Scoreboard

CHS Baseball lost to South Pittsburg – 7 to 2
CHS Tennis split with Tullahoma – Girls lost 4 to 3, Boys won 6 to 1
CCMS Boys’ Soccer edged Cascade – 2 to 1
CCMS Softball beat Lincoln Co – 9 to 2
Westwood softball lost to Moore Co – 7 to 6
CHS Baseball beat Community – 7 to 2
Saturday Prep Schedule
9:00 AM – CHS Claybusters – Individual ATA Shoot at Highland Rim
10:00 AM – CHS Baseball at Grundy Co – Grundy County Tournament
12:30 PM – CHS Baseball vs. Marshall Co – Grundy County Tournament
CCMS JV Baseball at Whitworth Tournament
Saturday Prep Schedule(weather permitting)
3:00 PM – CHS Softball at Tullahoma – Thunder Radio broadcast