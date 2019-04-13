«

Weekend Prep Scoreboard

Friday Prep Results

CHS Baseball lost to South Pittsburg – 7 to 2  

CHS Tennis split with Tullahoma – Girls lost 4 to 3, Boys won 6 to 1  

CCMS Boys’ Soccer edged Cascade – 2 to 1  

CCMS Softball beat Lincoln Co – 9 to 2  

Westwood softball lost to Moore Co – 7 to 6  

CHS Baseball beat Community – 7 to 2  

 

Saturday Prep Schedule

9:00 AM – CHS Claybusters – Individual ATA Shoot at Highland Rim

10:00 AM – CHS Baseball at Grundy Co – Grundy County Tournament

12:30 PM – CHS Baseball vs. Marshall Co – Grundy County Tournament

CCMS JV Baseball at Whitworth Tournament

 

Saturday Prep Schedule(weather permitting)

3:00 PM – CHS Softball at Tullahoma – Thunder Radio broadcast