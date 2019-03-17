«

Weekend Prep Results and Monday Prep Schedule

Friday Prep Results

CHS Baseball at Marshall Co

CHS Boys' Soccer fell to Henry Co – 3 to 0 at Smokey Mt Cup in Gatlinburg      

 

Saturday Prep Schedule

CHS Boys' Soccer lost to Seymour – 3 to 2 – Smokey Mt Cup at Gatlinburg

CHS Boys' Soccer lost to Morristown West – 4 to 0 – Smokey Mt Cup at Gatlinburg

 

Monday Prep Schedule

5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS North Franklin

5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS North Franklin

5:00 PM – CHS Softball at Warren Co – Thunder Radio Broadcast

5:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Cannon Co

6:00 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Westwood Boys’ Soccer at Coffee County Raider Academy

6:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Cornersville