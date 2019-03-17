Weekend Prep Results and Monday Prep Schedule

CHS Baseball at Marshall Co – Read the story HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer fell to Henry Co – 3 to 0 at Smokey Mt Cup in Gatlinburg – Read the story HERE
Saturday Prep Schedule
CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Seymour – 3 to 2 – Smokey Mt Cup at Gatlinburg – Read the story HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Morristown West – 4 to 0 – Smokey Mt Cup at Gatlinburg – Read the story HERE
Monday Prep Schedule
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS North Franklin
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS North Franklin
5:00 PM – CHS Softball at Warren Co – Thunder Radio Broadcast
5:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Cannon Co
6:00 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Westwood Boys’ Soccer at Coffee County Raider Academy
6:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Cornersville