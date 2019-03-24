Weekend Prep Results and Monday Prep Schedule

CHS Softball lost to Pisgah, AL at Warrior Classic – 5 to 2 – See the results HERE
CHS Softball lost to Bryant, AR at Warrior Classic – 15 to 7 – See the results HERE
WMS Baseball lost to Forrest – 16 to 4 – See the results HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Loudon at Cleveland Classic – 5 to 1 – See the results HERE
Saturday Prep Results
CHS Bass Club at Region Tournament on Percy Priest Lake – See the results HERE
CHS Softball fell to Carl Sandburg, IL at Warrior Classic – 15 to 4 – See the results HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Knox Catholic at Cleveland Classic – 1 to 0 – See the results HERE
CHS Softball defeated Florence, AL at Warrior Classic – 11 to 3 – See the results HERE
CCMS Baseball races past Rock Springs – 13 to 3 – See the results HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer fell to McMinn County at Cleveland Classic – 5 to 2 – See the results HERE
CHS Baseball wins at Grundy Co -3 to 2 – See the results HERE
Monday Prep Schedule
5:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Cascade
6:00 PM – CHS Softball at Tullahoma – Thunder Radio broadcast