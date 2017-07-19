«

Wednesday’s Summer Prep Camp Action Report

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team and the CHS Lady Raider soccer team each opened play on Wednesday in a pair of preseason team camps.  The volleyball team had 3 games at Eagleville beginning at 8 AM.  The soccer team traveled to Lee University and opened up play on Wednesday evening with a JV/varsity doubleheader.

The Lady Raider volleyball team had a record of 1 and 2 in their trio of 3 set matches.  Coffee County fell to Riverdale 24-26, 27-25 and 13-15.  In game #2, the Lady Raiders defeated Eagleville 25-22, 22-25 & 15-13.  In the final match, Coffee County lost to Central Magnet 18-25, 26-24 & 11-15.  Coach Andrew Taylor praised the play of senior libero Tyana Fenton while acknowledging the hard work of all of his players.  Coffee County returns to Eagleville for 3 matches on Thursday.  The matches will be played at 8:00 AM, 9:30 AM & 11:00 AM.

The Lady Raider soccer team traveled to Cleveland on Wednesday to open up a team camp at Lee University.  Coffee County tangled with Chattanooga Christian in a JV/varsity doubleheader.  The JV team faced Chattanooga Christian first falling 3 to 1.  The varsity followed that up with a 3 to 1 defeat in the 2nd game.  In spite of the 2 losses, Coach David Amado said that he saw several encouraging signs going into Thursday’s camp action.  Coffee County will scrimmage Walker Valley on Thursday evening.  The JV will play at 5:40 PM while the varsity will play at 7:50 PM.