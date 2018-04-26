Wednesday Prep Scores and Thursday Prep Schedule

Wednesday Prep Results
> CHS Track at Home(from Tuesday) – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball drubbed South Franklin – 15 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Boys’ Soccer fell to South Franklin – 3 to 2(PK) – See the story HERE
> WMS Softball drops Cascade – 7 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball falls to Tullahoma – 7 to 1 – See the story HERE
Thursday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis HOSTS Tullahoma
4:30 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS Tullahoma – CTC Tournament
4:30 PM – WMS Baseball at MTCS – DRVC Tournament
5:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Forrest (Senior Night)
6:00 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Tullahoma
7:00 PM – WMS Softball vs. TBD – DRVC Tournament at Lynchburg
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer at Lincoln Co
7:30 PM – CCMS Baseball vs. North Franklin – CTC Tournament at Tullahoma