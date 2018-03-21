Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

Wednesday Prep Results
> CHS Baseball swept Lincoln Co – 8 to 2 and 7 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball blanked Lincoln Co – 12 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball blasted North Franklin – 9 to 0 – See the story HERE
> WMS Baseball fell to Moore Co – 6 to 2 – See the story HERE
> WMS Softball stopped Huntland – 4 to 2 – See the story HERE
Thursday Prep Schedule
2:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Jefferson, IN – Warrior Classic at Siegel
4:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Blackman – Warrior Classic at Siegel
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis HOSTS Franklin Co
4:00 PM – CHS Track HOSTS Coffee County Early Bird Meet
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS North Franklin