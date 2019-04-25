Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

4:45 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer blasted North Franklin in CTC Tournament – 7 to 2 – See the story HERE
6:30 PM – WMS Softball clobbered Huntland in DRVC Tournament – 10 to 4 – See the story HERE
7:00 PM – CCMS Baseball blanked North Franklin in CTC Tournament at Tullahoma- 7 to 0 – See the story HERE
Thursday Prep Schedule
3:30 PM – CCMS Golf vs. South Franklin at Bear Trace
3:30 PM – WMS Golf vs. North Franklin at Bear Trace
6:30 PM – WMS Softball vs. Community – DRVC Tournament
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer at Shelbyville
CHS Baseball HOSTS Central Magnet(Senior Night) – PPD until Sat, 4/26 – 4:30 PM
CHS Softball HOSTS Lawrence Co(Senior Night) – PPD until Sun, 4/27 – 3:00 PM