Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

Wednesday Prep Results

CCMS Track hosted East Tullahoma, Harris & South Franklin(on Tuesday) – See the story HERE

WMS Softball fell to Moore Co -7 to 0  – See the story HERE

WMS Baseball lost to Fayetteville – 13 to 0 – See the story HERE

WMS Soccer blanked Cascade – 4 to 0 – See the story HERE

CCMS Softball edged Warren County – 3 to 2 – See the story HERE

CCMS Boys’ Soccer lost at Tullahoma – 6 to 2 – See the story HERE

CHS Baseball defeated Franklin Co – 7 to 5 – See the story HERE

CHS Softball edged Lincoln Co – 3 to 2 – See the story HERE

 

Thursday Prep Schedule(weather permitting)

4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis vs. Westwood Tennis at Coffee County Raider Academy

4:00 PM – CHS Tennis at Columbia

4:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Community

5:00 PM – CHS Softball at Tullahoma

6:30 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Marshall Co – Thunder Radio broadcast

7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer at Franklin Co