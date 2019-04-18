Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

CCMS Track hosted East Tullahoma, Harris & South Franklin(on Tuesday) – See the story HERE
WMS Softball fell to Moore Co -7 to 0 – See the story HERE
WMS Baseball lost to Fayetteville – 13 to 0 – See the story HERE
WMS Soccer blanked Cascade – 4 to 0 – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball edged Warren County – 3 to 2 – See the story HERE
CCMS Boys’ Soccer lost at Tullahoma – 6 to 2 – See the story HERE
CHS Baseball defeated Franklin Co – 7 to 5 – See the story HERE
CHS Softball edged Lincoln Co – 3 to 2 – See the story HERE
Thursday Prep Schedule(weather permitting)
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis vs. Westwood Tennis at Coffee County Raider Academy
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis at Columbia
4:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Community
5:00 PM – CHS Softball at Tullahoma
6:30 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Marshall Co – Thunder Radio broadcast
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer at Franklin Co