Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

Wednesday Prep Results

WMS Tennis swept Warren Co – Girls 5 to 2, Boys won 4 to 3 – See the Story HERE

WMS Boys’ Soccer blanked Fayetteville – 9 to 0 – See the Story HERE

WMS Softball dropped Cascade – 6 to 1 – See the Story HERE

CHS Baseball was edged by Shelbyville – 2 to 1 – See the Story HERE

CHS Softball HOSTS Siegel – – See the Story HERE

 

Thursday Prep Schedule

4:00 PM – CHS Tennis at Franklin Co

4:00 PM – CHS Track HOSTS Coffee County Invitational

4:00 PM – WMS Tennis at St. Andrews-Sewanee

4:30 PM – CCMS Track at Warren County

4:30 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS St. Andrews-Sewanee

4:45 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS North Franklin

5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at Harris

5:00 PM – WMS Softball at Fayetteville

6:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Fayetteville

7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Shelbyville