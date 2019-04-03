Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

WMS Tennis lost to Lewisburg – Girls lost 4 to 3, Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Boys’ Soccer defeated South Franklin – 6 to 2– See the Results HERE
CHS Baseball stops Tullahoma – 7 to 6 – See the Results HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer fell to Tullahoma – 4 to 0 – See the Results HERE
Thursday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at St. Andrews-Sewanee
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis HOSTS Franklin Co
4:30 PM – CHS Softball vs. Athens, AL – Bob Jones Tourn at Huntsville
4:30 PM – CCMS Track HOSTS East Tullahoma, North Franklin, Warren Co
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at Prescott
5:30 PM – WMS Softball at Liberty
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS DeKalb Co