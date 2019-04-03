«

Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

Wednesday Prep Results

WMS Tennis lost to Lewisburg – Girls lost 4 to 3, Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the Results HERE

CCMS Boys’ Soccer defeated South Franklin – 6 to 2– See the Results HERE

CHS Baseball stops Tullahoma – 7 to 6 – See the Results HERE

WMS Boys’ Soccer fell to Tullahoma – 4 to 0 – See the Results HERE

 

Thursday Prep Schedule

4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at St. Andrews-Sewanee

4:00 PM – CHS Tennis HOSTS Franklin Co

4:30 PM – CHS Softball vs. Athens, AL – Bob Jones Tourn at Huntsville

4:30 PM – CCMS Track HOSTS East Tullahoma, North Franklin, Warren Co

5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at Prescott

5:30 PM – WMS Softball at Liberty

7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS DeKalb Co