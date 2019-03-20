Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

WMS Boys’ Soccer lost to Tullahoma – 3 to 1 – Read the story HERE
CHS Baseball fell at Lincoln Co – 9 to 1 – Read the story HERE
Thursday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis HOSTS Shelbyville
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis at Giles Co
5:00 PM – CCMS JV Baseball HOSTS North Franklin
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS Lincoln Co
5:00 PM – WMS Softball at Community
5:30 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Webb
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Cookeville – Thunder Radio broadcast
8:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. West Morgan, AL at Warrior Classic