Wednesday Prep Results and Thursday Prep Schedule

Wednesday Prep Results

WMS Boys’ Soccer lost to Tullahoma – 3 to 1 – Read the story HERE

CHS Baseball fell at Lincoln Co – 9 to 1 – Read the story HERE

 

Thursday Prep Schedule

4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis HOSTS Shelbyville

4:00 PM – CHS Tennis at Giles Co

5:00 PM – CCMS JV Baseball HOSTS North Franklin

5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS Lincoln Co

5:00 PM – WMS Softball at Community

5:30 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Webb

6:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Cookeville – Thunder Radio broadcast

8:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. West Morgan, AL at Warrior Classic